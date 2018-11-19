Mandaue suspends classes due to TD Samuel
Mandaue City Mayor Gabriel Luis “Luigi” Quisumbing suspends classes in all levels, from kindergarten to senior high school, in public schools in Mandaue City on Tuesday, November 19.
This, after the anticipation of Tropical Depression Samuel which will hit Cebu on Tuesday or on Wednesday.
As for the classes from private schools, they may follow their directive or decide on their own.
