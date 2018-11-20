Cebuano mall launches Parol Festival, lights parols made by BJMP inmates

Parkmall launches its first Parol Festival on November 24, 2018 with a grand show of Cebuano talents and the lighting of its Christmas tree centerpiece at the Piazza Rotunda.

As a Cebuano homegrown mall, Parkmall’s Parol Festival is also proudly Cebuano-made. The mall’s festive Christmas decors are adorned with pieces of parol, which were crafted by the persons deprived of liberty (PDL) from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Mandaue City.

This collaboration is Parkmall’s initiative in supporting BJMP’s livelihood development project for the PDLs, which aims to hone and develop their skills to prepare them for their future livelihood when they reunite with their families. This project also allows the PDLs to provide financial aid for their families as well as build their self-esteem and confidence.

Aside from the seasonal parol, the PDLs of BJMP also craft pieces of jewelry, furniture and other products of export quality.

Parkmall embraces its Cebuano identity with the #MadeInCebu campaign launched in August this year. Parkmall was the first commercial investment in the Mandaue North Reclamation Area that sparked the business growth in the area. The mall recently celebrated its 10th anniversary with partners and mall guests on October 18.