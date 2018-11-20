Gica suspends gov’t work, public school classes on Wednesday

Except for those who are engaged in emergency response, employees of the municipality of Dumanjug in southwestern Cebu will have to stay home on Wednesday to ensure their safety and that of their families when Tropical Depression Samuel hits Cebu.

Mayor Gungun Gica issued his work suspension order shortly after Pagasa issued weather bulletin no. 9 at noontime today which warned Cebuanos of possible flooding and landslides.

“Due to (the) inclement weather as per (Pagasa) Weather Bulletin #9 for Tropical Depression “Samuel” and in order to ensure the safety of our employees and their families, there will be work suspension on November 21, 2018, Wednesday,” said Gica’s one-page memorandum.

However, he said that personnel of the Local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, Municipal Social Welfare Office, Motorpool and the Government Services Office should be on standby for for possible emergencies.

Gica also issued today a separate order for the suspension of pre-school to senior high school classes in all public schools in his town on Wednesday.

Suspension of classes in private schools will be left to the discretion of the school administrator, he added.