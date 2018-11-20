Ayuman cleared of carnapping raps

A trial court has acquitted Apas Barangay Councilor Ramil Ayuman of carnapping charges filed by Cebu City Councilor Margarita

Osmeña in 2016.

In a five-page decision, Presiding Judge Oscar Andrino of the Branch 5 of the Municipal Trial Courts in Cities (MTCC) found Ayuman not guilty.

The charge stemmed from his alleged refusal to return city-issued vehicles to the city which was then headed by Osmeña in her capacity as acting mayor last May 2016.

At that time, Ayuman was the village chief of Barangay Apas.

Andrino stated on his ruling that the prosecution failed to prove that Ayuman’s intentions were rooted with malice.

“All told, the court finds that the evidence of the prosecution has not successfully established the culpability of the accused as charged in the herein information,” read portions of the court’s decision.

“The records clearly disclose that Ayuman, after getting hold of the Acting Mayor’s memorandum, went through proper and legal channels to seek a reconsideration of (Osmeña’s directive). Besides, when he realized that the request for reconsideration and the Vice Mayor’s letter of clarification had not been favorably acted upon by Acting Mayor Osmeña, he readily acquiesced to the order and immediately caused the return of the vehicle under his administration,” it added.

In a phone interview, Ayuman said he was grateful that the court ruled in his favor and that the truth prevailed.

“Maayo gyud (It’s great). There was no malice, and everything was made in good faith,” said Ayuman.

Aside from Ayuman, Osmeña also filed similar complaints against opposition barangay officials Ana Tabal (Tagbao Barangay Captain), Rosalita Callino (former chief of Barangay Buot), Lemar Alcover (Former Sambag 1 Barangay Captain), Philip Zafra (Tisa Barangay Captain), Yolandito Cagang (former Basak Pardo Barangay Captain) and City Councilor Joel Garganera (former Tinago Barangay Captain).

The court has already acquitted Tabal last October.

Sought for comments, Osmeña told reporters that she’s fine with the court’s decision.