Duterte’s practical, win-win approach towards China

Chinese President Xi Jinping just concluded his two-day state visit in the Philippines.

Last year, it was President Rodrigo Duterte who visited China in what he called a pivot to Beijing.

“No one can please everybody” says a quote.

It is understandable that Xi’s visit in the country drew mixed reactions.

No difference as when the president of another powerful nation, the US, visited the country.

While the leaders of these two great nations are being welcomed with red carpet, some welcomed them with street protests.

It is expected that people are closely watching the actions and pronouncements of Presidents Xi and Duterte as regards the West Philippine Sea.

Duterte has a totally different approach on the issue as compared to former President Benigno Aquino.

On Aquino’s part, he went to the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PAC) in The Hague.

He got a favorable decision.

Enforcement of such ruling, however, is an entirely different story.

The PAC does not have the capacity to enforce its ruling against a powerful country.

Note that no country, including the US, has committed to help the Philippines in enforcing the favorable ruling.

They are understandably careful because enforcing the ruling could also mean going to war.

In showing that our country is insisting its territorial claim over the West Philippine Sea, Aquino sent the inferior and aging navy vessel, BRP del Pilar, to the area in the same manner when he sent the Special Action Force (SAF) to Mamasapano in Maguindanao.

Good that Chinese military on board their state-of- the-art giant vessels did not open fire on our navy, unlike what the MILF fighters did to the SAF 44.

Thereafter, Aquino just washed his hands off like Poncio Pilato.

Duterte is doing a realistic and practical move.

He is correct when he said that if the Philippines will go to war against China, it cannot even be called a war but a “massacre”.

As commander in chief of the armed forces, he knows exactly its very limited capacity as shown in the war in Marawi against enemies not having navy and air force.

Duterte establishes friendship with China as a step for a fruitful dialogue and agreement.

His strategy is geared towards coming up with a win-win solution between the two countries.

Going into a conventional war may prove disastrous to our country.

There is a difference between courage and suicide.

Xi’s 2-day state visit is already a big step with 29 agreements being signed by the two leaders.

This includes the Memorandum of Understanding on Joint oil and gas development in the West Philippine Sea.

The agreements, so far, are fair and just.

There is a principle in International Law called “Pacta Sunt Servanda,” which means that agreements must be kept.

It is based upon the principles of good faith.

Then it is worth giving China the benefit of the doubt.

After all, Xi says, friendship with the Philippines is the only right choice.