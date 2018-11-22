House Makabayan bloc demands transparency on PH-China deal

THE Duterte administration has the obligation to fully disclose the government’s agreements with China for a joint oil and gas exploration in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), progressive lawmakers from the House Makabayan bloc asserted Thursday.

ACT Teachers Reps. Antonio Tinio and France Castro, Gabriela Rep. Emmi de Jesus, and Kabataan Rep. Sarah Elago called for a “full transparency” on the 29 agreements.

President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping witnessed the signing of said deals during the latter’s two-day visit in the Philippines on Monday to Tuesday.

“Pinananawagan ng Makabayan na obligasyon ng Malacañang na ipaalam sa publiko ano ba talaga ang pinirmahan nyo?” Tinio said in a press briefing.