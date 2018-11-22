Maymay Entrata fulfills one more dream

“NAKAKAIYAK lang isipin na dati pinapangarap ko lang ang nararamdaman kong ‘to.”

This was how Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) Season 7 grand winner Maymay Entrata reacted after receiving praise for slaying the Arab Fashion Week 2018 in Dubai on November 21.

In an Instagram post, the 21-year-old actress said shared photos during the international fashion show.

“Yung tipong pag iniisip mo sya kay hirap na abutin pero minsan pala pag pinabayaan mo lang at marunong maghintay sa tamang panahon kung para sayo talaga ibibigay sayo,” Entrata captioned her photos.

She thanked God and Filipino world-class designer Furne Amato for inviting her and making her the first Filipina to walk on the runway of Arab Fashion Week.

Celebrities who congratulated Entrata include Angelica Panganiban, Erik Santos, Darren Espanto, Hero Angeles, Jayda Avanzado, Jolina Magdangal, Karla Estrada, Gretchen Fullido, Vickie Rushton, Paolo Ballesteros, and Vivoree Esclito.

The hashtag #MAYMAYForAmatoAFW2018 also topped the trending list on Twitter in the Philippines and worldwide.