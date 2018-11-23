Fair weekend weather for Cebu – Pagasa

Cebu will continue to experience a fair weather during the weekend., said Pagasa Mactan Weather Specialist Joey Figuracion.

He said that severe tropical storm Man-Yi that is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsbility (PAR) during the weekend will not have any effects on Cebu.

The weather disturbance that will be named “Tomas” when it enters PAR between Saturday night or early Sunday morning was spotted around 1, 255 km east of Southern Luzon as of 10 a.m. today.

It has a maximum sustained winds of 145 kilometers per hour and gustiness of about 180 kph while moving northwest at a speed of 25 kph.