Naga City road accident injures 3 drivers

Vehicular traffic slowed down near Barangay Pangdan, Naga City at 6 a.m. today following a collision involving three vehicles.

The drivers of the three vehicles were also brought to the hospital after they sustained minor injuries from the crash.

PO1 Clifford Ian Sanchez of the Naga City Police Station said that those involved in the accident were a Toyota Hi Ace driven by Boris Pepito, Isuzu truck driven by Rodel Alcueza, and a Mitsubishi truck driven Donato Rapayla.

Pepito and Alcueza were traversing the road on their way to Toledo City while Rapayla was headed for Cebu City.

“Nihunong ni ang vehicle A (driven by Pepito) smatang nagsunod niya ang vehicle B (of Alcueza),” said Sanchez.

He said that Alcueza swerved to the left lane, where Rapayla truck was to avoid from hitting Pepito’s vehicle.

But he ended up colliding with Rapayla’s truck and Pepito’s Toyota Hi Ace.

