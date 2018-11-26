Hey Mercedes: The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class is in Cebu, and it talks back to you

Global Star Motors Corp., authorized dealer of Mercedes-Benz vehicles in Cebu, introduced the next generation of compact cars with the unveiling of the new A-Class last November 24 at the Ayala Center Cebu.

With an exciting and progressive new design like the shark nose-like look on the front and turbine-look air-vents, the new A-Class has redefined its modern, exclusive and contemporary look.

But the highlight of the vehicle is the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX).

The new A-Class is the first Mercedes-Benz model to feature the completely new infotainment system MBUX, which also ushers in a new era in automotive connectivity.

A unique feature of this system is its ability to learn, thanks to artificial intelligence.

The MBUX can be individualized and adapts to suit the user, thus creating an emotional connection between the vehicle, driver and passengers. So it’s basically like a car talking back to its user.

Its highlight is the comprehensive touch operation concept – the combination of a 10.25-inch touchscreen, touchpad on the centre console and Touch-Control buttons in the steering wheel. In addition to the intuitive operating experience, less driver distraction is another advantage.

At the heart of the MBUX system is a highly intelligent virtual assistant, which is activated by pressing a button in the steering wheel or by simply saying, “Hey Mercedes.” It caters to voice commands to attend to infotainment functions such as destination input, music selection, climate control, and ambient lighting. The MBUX comes with a natural speech recognition program that helps it to recognize and understand nearly all sentences from the fields of multimedia and vehicle operation.

Other features include a 64-color ambient lighting, Active Parking Assist, Smartphone Integration, an all-digital touchscreen and media display, and multifunction steering wheel.

The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class is available in three variants: A200 Edition 1, A200 Progressive, and A180 Progressive.

Like all Mercedes-Benz vehicles, the new A-Class is loaded with world-class safety features such as Active Brake Assist, Active Parking Assist with Parktronic and rearview camera, and 7 airbags. It also has an anti-theft alarm package and Tirefit® with tire inflator in case of road emergencies.

Under the hood, the new A-Class is powered by a new engine that is more powerful yet fuel efficient. The A200 Edition 1 and A200 Progressive are both powered by a 1.3L 7-speed DCT engine with a power of 163hp and 250Nm of torque while the A180 Progressive sports a 1.3L 7-speed DCT engine with a power of 136hp and 200Nm of torque.

Those who want to see the A-Class in the metal can visit Level 1 of Robinsons Cybergate Cebu from November 27 to December 3. They can also call ahead the Mercedes-Benz Cebu dealership to schedule a test drive. The numbers are +63 917 718 BENZ (2369), +63 32 316 1150, or 260-3333.

One can also visit the Mercedes-Benz Cebu showroom at Cebu Veterans Drive, Nivel Hills, Cebu City. /with a report from a press release