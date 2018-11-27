Waterfront’s Timeless Christmas Waterfront Hotel Cebu’s annual Christmas lighting ceremony is themed A Timeless Christmas.

Graced by Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale, Senator Nancy Binay, Councilor Margot Osmeña as their guests of honor. GM expressed the importance of family around during Christmas and they would like to reciprocate the same feeling to their guests.

The attendees were serenaded by JD Cerna and Joaquin.

A special performance was given by Moira dela Torre who is also doing a concert at the same city hotel,today, Nov 17.

Waterfront has supported the I Can Serve Foundation for 4 years and this is evident with the attendance of the children survivors seated at the front row of the event.