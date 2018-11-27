WT Construction passes post qualification scrutiny

P1.3B Capitol building project

The construction of the 20-story resource center at the Capitol compound is now a step closer.

The Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) resolved after the post qualification report that WT Construction, the lone qualified bidder of the project, has passed all the legal, technical and financial requirements to build the infrastructure.

Jone Siegfred Sepe, vice chairperson of the BAC, said that all documents, permits and claims submitted by the firm during the bid opening last November 9 were verified true and correct by their technical team.

“So far compliant ang WT. Ang tanan issuing agencies, ni-affirm man pod nga they issued the documents. On technical requirements, the certifications from the financial institutions and the personnel that they committed were validated and naa man gyod,” said Sepe.

WT Construction pegged the construction of the resource center at P1.29 billion, including the expenses in the demolition of the existing old structure at the lot beside the historic Capitol building.

WT Construction was the lone bidder that qualified to construct the resource center since it was the only one that had completed a previous project amounting to half the Approved Bid Contract (ABC) of the structure.

The ABC of the resource center is P1.3 billion.

The firm was the same contractor that built the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) in 2006. CICC was pegged at P800 million.

“Sa ilang on going and previous projects, so far positive man si WT construction based on the feedback sa DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways). All projects were completed and paid. No negative slippage that we should worry,” said Sepe.

Sepe said they would submit their recommendation to Governor Hilario Davide III today, November 27.

If approved, the BAC will forward the recommendation to the provincial board to ask authority for the governor to sign the contract with WT Construction.

Sepe said they were positive that the awarding of the bidding contract would not reach March of 2019 when the awarding of bids would be prohibited due to the election period.

“If we can award the contract before March, that will be okay. Only the awarding of bids man ang banned sa election period kay ang procurements are allowed man,” Sepe explained.