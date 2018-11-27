Retired cops’ killing probe: Police looking at land dispute, drugs

WHO was the target among the two retired cops shot dead last Sunday evening?

This is the question that the Talisay City Police Office is trying to find an answer in their investigation in the killings of the two retired police officers retired SPO1 Edgar Causon and SPO4 Ferdinand Navalez.

Supt. Marlu Conag, Talisay City Police Station chief, said on Tuesday that they were trying to find out the motive in the killing and they were looking at two angles — illegal drugs and personal grudge in relation to a land dispute.

Conag said that they found out that Navalez had received death threats after he won a recent property case.

“May land dispute na kaso. Nanalo siya (Navalez) at may mga natanggap siyang death threats,” said Conag.

(He has a land dispute case. He won and after that he received death threats.)

He, however, said that they could not yet fully say that Navalez was the target in the attack since he had just arrived from visiting another country.

He also said that they could also not discount the possibility that Causon could have been target since he had been frequenting the mall where the attack happened.

“Parati siya nandun sa mall nagkakape. Posible na pinasubaybayan siya,” said Conag.

(He is always seen in that mall having his coffee. So it was possible he had been monitored)

The victims were on board a motorcycle just outside of the mall in Barangay Bulacao, Talisay City when they were repeatedly shot.

They both succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds on the head and different parts of the body.

Recovered from the crime scene were empty shells of a caliber .45 pistol and an armalite rifle.

Conag said that on the side of Causon they were looking into illegal drugs as a possible motive since he was assigned to the City Anti-illegal Drug Special Operations task Group of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) before he retired last year.