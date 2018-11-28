Tumulak: New Cebu City female dormitory now ready for occupancy

Around 400 detainees of the female dormitory of the Cebu City Jail will soon be relocated to the newly constructed facility that is much bigger than the one that they now occupy.

Officials from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) national headquarters formally turned over the facility their BJMP-Cebu City counterparts in a brief program held this afternoon (November 28).

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairman of the committee on peace and order, who attended the turnover ceremony said that the availability of the new female dormitory is expected to “ease congestion” at the old structure that was built for only 200 individuals but is now occupied by 400 female detainees also referred to as Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs).

The project was funded from the P101 million allocation for the construction of new buildings at Cebu City’s female and male dormitories.

Tumulak said that transfer of detainees to their new detention cells will start as soon as possible.

Once vacated, the old facility will then be assigned to the 400 inmates that will have to be relocated from the Naga City jail facility.