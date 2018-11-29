DENR-7 firm on decision to suspend Apo’s quarry operations; Apo bares hazard reduction program plans

Despite the appeal of some Apo Cement employees, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) stood firm on its decision to suspend the quarry operations of the company.

In an interview, DENR-7 Director Gilbert Gonzales said they understood the concern of the employees who fear of losing their jobs.

However, Gonzales said the government primarily aims for the safety of the residents.

Meanwhile, Apo Land and Quarry Corp. has bared its three immediate projects for the hazard reduction program at the ground zero in Barangay Tinaan, Naga City.

The program includes a 180-meter safety wall in Sitio Sindulan, the clearing of debris that covers that original path of Pangdan River, and the construction of drainage facility in Sitio Tagaytay going to the Apo catchment and Sindulan creek.