Lifeless baby found at the back of Mandaue church altar

The lifeless body of a new born baby boy was found at the back of the altar of the National Shrine of St. Joseph’s in Mandaue City this afternoon.

The baby who was wrapped in white linen was placed on a black eco-bag which was kept inside a box.

A piece of paper with a handwritten note from the baby’s mother was found inside the box.

It read: “Father dili unta nako buot nga itugyan diha kanino kining akong anak apan wa koy mahimo, wala koy laing kadangpan gawas kanimo. Dili pud ko buot nga ilabay lang bisan asa ang akong anak.”

“Padre palihug bunyagi ang akong anak ug ipahimutang siya sa maayong dapit nga alang kaniya nga dili nako mahatag,” it added.

However, the baby was already dead when found, said the Mandaue City Public Information Office’s FB post.