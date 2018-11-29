Is WT Construction Capitol’s all-time favorite?

Knowing the not so pleasant construction record of WT, why is there a repeat order? Is CICC, a low-rise building, not enough manifestation of WT’s not impressive performance?

The Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB) categorized many contractors in the country.

Insofar as expertise is concerned, there are two kinds of contractors: first, experts on horizontal projects and second, experts on vertical projects.

Horizontal projects refer to construction of roads, road widening, drainage, bridge and any projects that are within the grounds.

Vertical projects refer to buildings such as low-rise buildings (1-5 storey); medium rise (6-15 storey), and high rise (16-up storey).

There are lots of contractors that engage in horizontal projects as they are simple compared to the vertical ones.

The vertical projects are sensitive, so the principal must be careful in choosing a contractor.

There are experts and well-known companies for vertical projects.

To mention a few, they are: Makati Development Corp. (MDC), the contractor of Ayala”s high rise condominiums, Primary Structure and Megawide.

In view of the foregoing, what expertise does WT Construction has as it appears to be the all-time favorite of Cebu Capitol officials?

What primary reasons did Governor Hilario Davide’s lieutenants consider?

What track record does WT Construction have in terms of high rise buildings?

Let me scrutinize the government projects being awarded to WT Construction.

For horizontal projects, WT was the contractor of the road concreting and widening along S. Osmeña Boulevard, where there was a sudden disappearance of 79 trees right on the celebration of the World Environment Day.

For vertical projects, WT is the contractor of the controversial Cebu International Convention Center (CICC).

What happened to CICC now?

It is totally damaged.

In fact, Gov. Davide described the project as “the monument of corruption”.

The inevitable questions of the ordinary Cebuanos are the following: Knowing the not so pleasant construction record of WT, why is there a repeat order?

Is CICC, a low-rise building, not enough manifestation of WT’s not impressive performance?

So why award the high-rise, 20 storey Provincial Resource Center?

Have they calculated the risk of a P1.3 billion worth of project taken from a loan?

People often heard of SOP’s and commissions in controversial government projects.

I do not want to accuse Capitol officials of doing the same as they insist on hiring WT Construction.

But as it is said, “we are not born yesterday.”

I hope former Chief Justice Hilario Davide Jr., a person known to be sincere, could give an honest to goodness advice to his son to come up with a Solomonic decision.

This time Gov. Davide has to prioritize listening to his father.

Now that Jone Siegfred Sepe, vice chairman of the BAC, said WT Construction passes the post qualification scrutiny means that the project is already a step closer.

The ball now is in the court of Governor Davide and the Provincial Board.

Let us watch closely as to how they will handle such ball.

We hope that as public servants, they would not insult the intelligence of their boss, the Cebuanos.

We hope that as elected officials, they would remember that “Public office is a public trust.”