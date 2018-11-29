Beeps not yet allowed to operate

CEBUANOS will need to wait a little longer before they can enjoy the modernized public utility vehicles (PUVs) called Beeps.

On Thursday, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) said they will not yet allow the Beeps to start plying the city’s streets unless they are granted permission by the city government, and have submitted the required traffic plan.

CCTO Operations Officer Francisco Ouano said the company behind Beeps, Persano Corp., is yet to furnish their office with a copy of the traffic plan.

“Nag-meeting ta nila on Tuesday, and ang atoang gipangayo nila is asa ang traffic plan. Ikaduha is ang authority ni mayor (Tomas Osmeña),” said Ouano.

(We had a meeting last Tuesday, and we’ve asked them to give us a traffic plan and authority from the mayor before they can operate.)

Lawyer Vigor Mendoza II, chairman of Persano Corp., said in a text message sent to reporters that they are now working to acquire the necessary documents.

“We need to get a Travel Line authority from the mayor para well coordinated ang lahat. We are working on this,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza is hopeful that the Beeps, so called because they resemble mini-buses, will be plying the streets next week.

Persano has deployed at least 40 units of Beeps in Cebu City as part of the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) program to modernize the country’s jeepneys.

During its formal launching last Monday, November 26, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) announced that fully airconditioned Beeps may start operations on Wednesday, November 28.

However, LTFRB-7 director, Eduardo Montealto Jr., is yet to issue a statement regarding their announcement that the Beeps can start operations last Wednesday.

Routes

The Beeps will have two routes which were also bared during Monday’s launching attended by LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra and DOTr Usec. Mark de Leon.

Twenty Beeps will be assigned in each route, which is also referred to as a “travel line.”

One route will traverse from Cebu City Hall to IT Park via Robinsons Galleria, Cebu Business Park and vice versa while the other will cover R. Duterte Street to Sykes via Happy Valley, Fuente Osmeña, Ramos St., D. Jakosalem St., Cebu Business Park and vice versa.

However, Ouano said these will still be reviewed by their office and the mayor as previously agreed upon.