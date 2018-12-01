SLCC Cardinals retain PSDL boys volleyball title

Ray Charlie Diaz

St. Louis College-Cebu (SLCC) Cardinals defended their boys volleyball title for the third time in the Private Schools Developmental League (PSDL) volleyball tournament.

The SLCC Cardinals took their fourth title in total after sweeping the Divine Life Institute of Cebu (DLIC) Spartans, 25-14, 25-18, 15-8, on Saturday afternoon, December 1, at the SLCC covered court.

Britz Villahermosa of SLCC was awarded as the Most Valuable Player of the season.