JCentre welcomes Christmas with a night of talent and fun

It was fun-filled Christmas Tree lighting ceremony last November 9 at the atrium, as JCentre Mall welcomed the Christmas season with Samantha Biel’s Winter Fashion Show and amazing performances from Cebu Music Learning Center, Voice Quest Teens Season 1 and 2, Buhilaman Theatre Organization and even the ever joyous staff of JCentre themselves.

The lighting of the enormous Christmas tree, clad in yellow ornaments, was of course the heart of the event, where yellow-colored balloons filled the hall to conclude the night of fun.