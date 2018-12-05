Cebu City gov’t employees to receive a bonus of P5,000 each
Employees of the Cebu City government will each receive a bonus of P5,000.
The council has approved the release of Productivity Enhancement Incentive (PEI) to all regular and casual employees.
This is the third financial bonus released by the city government.
The city earlier granted regular and casual workers a P10,000-worth of financial bonus and the 13th-month pay.
