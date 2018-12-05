WATCH: THE OUTLETS UNVEILS VIBRANT NEW LOOK!

The Outlets at Pueblo Verde in Lapu-Lapu City, Mactan, Cebu caps its 5th year as the Philippines’ first outlet shopping mall outside Luzon with a playful new logo and a matching compilation of colorful finds.

The new image spells the beginning of a more dynamic era for The Outlets as it expands to key areas in the country. The expansion starts with The Outlets at Lipa, located in a 9.3-hectare development within the Lima Technology Center in Batangas.

The Outlets at Lipa will bring selections from international labels such as Nike and Adidas, and some of the concept stores of the SSI Group – among them are Ralph Lauren, Lacoste and Tommy Hilfiger – at year-round discounted rates of up to 75% closer to the Southern Luzon market.

Featuring family-friendly open spaces with wide pathways that run alongside an extensive variety of restaurants and food stops, The Outlets at Lipa is not only AboitizLand’s biggest commercial development in Luzon – it is also poised to become the next lifestyle destination in its area.

Meanwhile, pioneer The Outlets at Pueblo Verde continues to give Cebu’s shoppers irresistibly great finds at great deals 365 days a year – all within a refreshingly laid-back setting for shopping and dining.