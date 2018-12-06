Three jailed for possession of P5.2M worth of shabu

Personnel of the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Waterfront Police Station confiscated P5.2 million worth of suspected shabu in two separate buy-bust operations in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City early today (December 6).

Senior Insp. Joemar Pomarejos said that they also arrested three drug suspects who are believed to be getting their supply from a detainee of the Cebu City jail.

The first operation was implemented at around 2:30 a.m. today at the back of Robinsons Galleria Mall in Barangay Tejero.

Police arrested a motorcycle tandem after they delivered a medium pack of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P3.2 million to a police poseur buyer.

The suspects were identified as John Michael Burgas, 29, of Sitio Kamagong, Barangay Lahug and Bryan Antolihao, 34, of Barangay Bulaan.

Two hours later, police also collared Jhonny Boy Augusto, 29, of Sitio Mahusay, Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City in a follow up operation.

Confiscated from him were six packs of shabu worth around P2 million.

Police suspect that Augusto was also a contact of Burgas and Antolihao.

Pomarejos said they are now trying to trace the identity of a certain “Digong” whose name was listed on the suspects phone directories.

He said that they found messages sent by Digong on the suspects cellular phones which made them believe that he was the one facilitating the delivery of shabu to the three suspects.

Digong is believed to be a detainee of the Cebu City jail.