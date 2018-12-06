Cebu City police seized P5.9 million shabu in a drug bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A police drug bust in Barangay San Nicolas in Cebu City earlier this evening netted for authorities P5.9 million worth of shabu (crystal meth).

Superintendent Carlito Apilat, chief of the City Intelligence Branch (CIB) of the Cebu City Police Office, said the bag of shabu was recovered from a courier identified as Freddie Caburnay, 38, a resident of Sitio Cabangcalan, Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City.

The drug bust was a joint operation of the CIB and the drug enforcement unit of the San Nicolas Police Station.

Apilat said Caburnay was caught after he handed the pack of shabu to a police contact.

Caburnay, interviewed by reporters, claimed he was only asked to bring and hand over a plastic bag to a person and did not know what was inside.