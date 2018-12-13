My Joy opens in SM City Consolacion

MY JOY NOW OPEN IN SM CONSOLACION. My Joy finds a new home in SM City Consolacion. MyJoy has won the hearts of the Cebuanos with their signature dishes and drinks that have been the comfort food to many. My Joy is known for its delicious grilled pork belly and tacos. They also offer Belly Bowls in three different flavors – classic, honey glazed, and belly hot. And now, My Joy gives you an Unlimited Rice for its grilled pork belly meal if you add P25. Visit My Joy at the second level of SM City Consolacion.