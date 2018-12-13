SKY brings new SKY On Demand box to Cebu

Enables access to Netflix, YouTube, SKY On Demand, iWant shows and more

SKY subscribers in Cebu can now enjoy a better viewing experience as SKY rolls out in the Visayas/Davao province its all-new SKY On Demand box that enables access to SKYcable channels, iWant content, and streaming from Netflix, YouTube, and its very own online streaming service for subscribers, SKY On Demand.

Using the SKY On Demand box, SKY subscribers based in can watch popular and exclusive channels on SKYcable and easily switch to YouTube or Netflix on their TV with just one press of a button via the built-in access on the box. On top of this, subscribers can catch up on their favorite local and foreign cable shows using the SKY On Demand app on the new box that can now enable access as well to iWant, ABS-CBN’s online streaming service that boasts an array of content.

“The launch of the SKY On Demand box in Cebu comes as an advance Christmas present to our subscribers here in the province. Cebuanos can now enjoy content on TV and on the internet using one device, especially now that online viewing is changing the media landscape,” Niño Rey Sarabosing, SKY General Manager in Cebu said.

Besides the built-in apps, subscribers can enjoy the many benefits of the SKY On Demand box.

Monitoring a different show while watching another channel on the same TV is made possible with the new picture-in-picture (PIP) mode so subscribers can browse other content on their TV screen without missing out on the current show they are watching.

Subscribers can also take advantage of iRecord, the multi-function personal video recorder so they can record multiple shows they would like to catch on their preferred time. Another feature is the SKY On Demand Box Remote app that enables subscribers to stream cable channels and do private listening so they can watch shows on TV without distracting other family members at home. The app is available for download in the App Store and Google Play.

Meanwhile, Claudia Suarez, SKY’s Business Unit Head of Consumer Product Group, said that the new SKY On Demand box serves as SKY’s way of giving back to SKYcable’s loyal subscribers.

“SKYcable would not be SKYcable without the trust of our subscribers. We are constantly innovating so we can give our SKY Kapamilyas a convenient and high quality viewing experience whether on cable or online streaming services,” she explained.

As a subsidiary of ABS-CBN, SKY’s launch of the SKY On Demand box complements ABS-CBN’s transition into an agile digital company. The Kapamilya network currently has a growing list of digital properties and the SKY On Demand box adds to this list.

The SKY On Demand box is available for as low as P1,099. For more information, visit mysky.com.ph/sodbox or visit SKYzone in SM City Cebu, Ayala Center Cebu, and Gaisano Fiesta Mall Tabunok