Palma to priests: Do mission works

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma urged the new members of the diaconate to do missionary works for the Catholic Church.

Palma ordained a priest and 12 deacons at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral on Friday

(December 14).

After the ordination, the prelate shared to the media his joy because of the commitment of the church servants who chose the vocation of religious life.

“Dako kaayo nga grasya sa Dios kay sa uban archdiocese halos walay ordination. Kita kay daghan (This is a huge blessing from God because in other archdioceses, they hardly had any ordinations. Here, we have a lot.) We thank the Lord,” said Palma.

He urged the new priest and deacons to find strength in Christ despite the challenges of the present times.

“Akong prayer unta is atong mga pari kay mobuhat og mission works. Moadto sa mga remote places nga nagkinahanglan og serbisyo sa mga pari (My prayer is that our priests would take on missionary works. Go to remote areas where their services are badly needed),” said Palma.

“Ug unta sa ubang nasod pa (Hopefully in other countries as well),” he added.

Ready for the challenge

The newly ordained priest, Fr. Roderich Teriote, for his part, said he is ready to heed the archbishop’s challenge.

“I am a priest. I am ready to serve. Wherever the bishop would want to send me, there I shall go,” said Teriote.

Teriote said that he has felt the calling to become God’s servant at an early age.

He initially wanted to become a pilot but eventually chose the vocational life.

Teriote was 12 years old when he entered the seminary and it took him 28 years to reach priesthood.

“When I was in the seminary, I didn’t think of survival. I thought of living. Every moment with the Lord is fulfilling,” he said.

According to Teriote’s father, Rodulfo, he and his wife already noticed Teriote’s inclination to the religious life at an early age.

“We felt so blessed to dedicate our son to the Lord,” said Rodulfo.

Rodulfo said that it was difficult for the family that Teriote was away most of his life in his journey to become a priest.

He added that the family missed Teriote most when the latter had to study in Rome for six years.

“We miss him a lot but we understood that this was the life he wanted. All we could do was support him,” said Rodulfo.

During the ordination, Rodulfo and his wife, Marichu, were teary-eyed. For Rodulfo, the ordination was a dream come true for the family.

Teriote said that he has not received his first assignment yet but he shared his enthusiasm to serve as a shepherd of the Catholic faithful.

“I have found great joy in serving the Lord,” said Teriote.