Find Christ in Christmas – Palma exhorts the faithful

AS CHRISTMAS draws near, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma urged the faithful to see beyond traditions or celebrations and find the essence of Christmas which is giving back.

“We should remember Christ in Christmas. Let us be grateful for the Saviour and our

salvation,” said Palma.

The prelate said that as Jesus Christ, who is the reason for Christmas, came to the world to serve, the faithful should also be ready to serve.

“Let us not worry about what we put on the table. Instead, we should worry for our souls. Let us take time this Christmas to grow spiritually,” he said.

According to Palma, one way to grow spiritually is to help those who are in need

including those who are disconnected with God.

Likewise, the prelate has decided to reach out to the different municipalities and to the different sectors for the Misa de Gallo this year in order to connect to more people.

Schedule of Masses

Palma said that he will be celebrating the first day of the Misa de Gallo at the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Minglanilla town because he was not able to officiate the Pontifical Mass for the town’s fiesta last August 22.

On December 17, Palma will be offering the Misa de Gallo at the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) in order to connect to the police force.

On the third day, the prelate will be officiating the Mass at the St. Augustine Parish in Langtad, Naga City. Survivors of the Naga landslide in September are expected to attend the Eucharistic Celebration.

For the last Misa de Gallo on Christmas Eve, Palma will be offering a Mass at the Unit III Carbon Market following the fire that razed more than a 100 stalls including the Market Authority Office.

Palma will also be officiating the Misa de Gallo at the San Pedro Calungsod Shrine on December 18, the Archbishop Palace on December 19, the Conversion of St. Paul Parish in Borbon on December 21, at Pulang Bato, Talamban, on December 22, and at the CCTN compound on December 23.

The masses will start at 4 a.m. on December 16, 18, 22, and 24, while masses will commence at 4:30 a.m. on December 17, 19, 21, and 23.

Palma will also be offering a Mass at the Cathedral prior to the Christmas Eve Mass on December 24.