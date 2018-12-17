P5K for PWDs

PERSONS with disability (PWDs) in Mandaue City will have something to look forward to next year as the City Council passed an ordinance adding P2,000 more to their yearly financial aid.

The ordinance, which was proposed by Councilors Nenita Ceniza-Layese, Malcolm Sanchez and Carmelino Del Mar Jr., would increase the PWDs yearly assistance from P3,000 this year to P5,000 next year.

On Monday (Dec. 17), 3,616 registered members of the Office of the Differently-Abled Persons Affairs (ODAPA) in Mandaue City received their P3,000 aid.

“Considering the sky high prices nowadays especially medicines and other essential commodities, there is a need to increase the aforementioned financial assistance,” the ordinance stated.

However, the City Council would have to find the source to fund the increase in PWDs financial assistance.

Vice Mayor Carlo Pontico Fortuna, the council’s presiding officer, said that he would ask the finance committee to look for the source to fund the PWDs financial assistance.