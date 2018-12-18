Two brothers killed, six others arrested in Talisay anti-drug operation

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two persons were killed while six others were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Mangilamon, Barangay Jaclupan, Talisay City early today (December 18).

Personnel from the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) and the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) also confiscated P8.2 million worth of suspected shabu (white meth) from the suspects.

Insp. Alejandro Batobalonos, PDEU chief, said they started to wait for Rodrigo “Ramil” Alvarez, the target of their operation, Monday night.

The suspect arrived in Sitio Mangilamon, where he is staying with his live-in-partner, at around 10 p.m.

Batobalonos said they waited for Alvarez to hand a pack of suspected shabu worth at least P12,000 to the police poseur buyer early on Tuesday morning before they implemented his arrest.

But Alvarez resisted.

Batobalonos said that the suspect fired shots at the police team which prompted the latter to return fire.

His older brother, Victor Noel, also fired at the responding police team.

Both brothers were injured during the exchange of gunfire and were already dead when brought to the Talisay District Hospital.

Alvarez is from Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City but operates his drug business in Barangay Jaclupan.

Batobalonos said that the Alvarez brothers were part of the illegal drugs network of slain drug lord Jeffrey “Jaguar” Diaz.

Police also located six other men who were hiding inside Alvarez’s still unfinished home after the gun bursts had cleared.

Arrested were Wilfredo Narcico,46; Neilrinz Francisco,26; Kevin Daryl Vitor,18; Christoper Infiesto,29;Jackson Ogong,35; and Randel Añabiza,27.

Narcico is from Barangay Duljo Fatima while Fracisco is from Barangay Sawang Calero all in Cebu City.

Vitor, Infiesto, Ogong and Añabiza were from Barangay Lawis, Inabangga town in Bohol province.

The police team confiscated five big packs, one medium pack and 11 small packs of shabu worth P8.2 million from Alvarez’ place.