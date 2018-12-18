City to re-implement Sinulog liquor ban

Party-goers will have to remain sober for Sinulog 2019.

This after Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, the deputy mayor on police matters and chair of the Sinulog executive committee, announced that a liquor ban will be implemented once again for the upcoming Sinulog Festival in January.

According to Tumulak, the success of the liquor ban during the past Sinulog has encouraged the city government to implement it again next year to ensure a peaceful, safer, and more orderly celebration.

“The liquor ban is really for the safety of the devotees and the public during the Sinulog celebration. We want the celebration to remain solemn yet fun,” said Tumulak in a press conference on Tuesday (December 18).

Tumulak met with the agencies responsible for keeping the Sinulog peaceful including the Division of the Welfare of the Urban Poor (DWUP) which will be tasked to monitor the vendors during the festival; the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, Enhancement (PROBE) for the clearing of the sidewalks along the grand parade route; the Department of Public Services (DPS) for the aftercare; and the City Traffic Operations Management (CITOM) for the road closures.

Tumulak said that the Sinulog committee agreed that the liquor ban should remain in order to avoid untoward incidents on the streets.

Liquor ban coverage

The liquor ban will begin on January 19 at 6 a.m. until December 21, 6 a.m.

These days will cover the solemn procession on the eve of the Sinulog up to the Grand Mardi Gras parade on festival day.

The ban will be implemented within a 300-meter radius from the route of the Grand Parade which covers N. Bacalso Avenue, Imus Road, General Maxilom Avenue, and Osmeña Boulevard.

“If people really want to host street parties, they should get the necessary permits from the city government,” said Tumulak.

Present safety plan

Any establishment who wished to host a street party near the Grand Parade route will have to present a safety plan to the city government and should also provide private security for the party.

“Our PNP (Philippine National Police) are watching over the entire city already. Providing private security guards will help the city management ensure a safe Sinulog,” said Tumulak.

Tumulak also urged the public to enjoy Sinulog without getting intoxicated and keep the celebration secure and family-friendly.