CSBT to travelers: Go home early

THE MANAGEMENT of Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) is urging passengers planning to visit their hometowns in the southern part of Cebu for Christmas to travel early to avoid the anticipated volume of passengers.

Jonathan Tumulak, CSBT manager, said they anticipate traveler volume to peak on Friday, December 21, since it will be the last day of work for most institutions.

“Among hangyo nga kung wala na silay importante nga tuyo diri sa syudad, mas maayo nga di na sila maghuwat og petsa 21 kay mao na ang daghan gyod kaayo ang expected nga mga pasahero,” Tumulak said.

(If they have no more business here, it would be better if they immediately head home and not wait for December 21 because a lot of passengers are expected to come on that day.)

Tumulak also reminded the passengers to travel light for an easier pass in the terminal.

He said guards are mandated to inspect the items that the passengers will be bringing especially the “suspicious” ones and those with weights that do not match with what the passenger has declared.

Also prohibited inside the terminal are bladed weapons, sharp objects and explosives.

Tumulak said the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) will augment the deployment of personnel in the terminal.

More blue guards will also be deployed starting Friday.

At present, there are 35 blue guards in the facility working three shifts round the clock.

The terminal administration has also appealed to bus and minibus operators not to hold Christmas parties from December 21 to 25 to avoid shortage of buses.

Tumulak said they are even asking operators to deploy extra drivers to act as relievers to ensure that bus trips will be continuous.

Tumulak also said that personnel from the Land Transportation Office (LTO) will be making rounds at the terminal to check on the road worthiness of the buses.

He added that they also consider tapping local government units to deploy extra vehicles if there will be a shortage of buses that will ferry the passengers of each LGU.