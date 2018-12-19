NGO, Vicsal partner to build houses for the poor

THE Habitat for Humanity Philippines has partnered with Vicsal Foundation for their “Coinbank for a Home” project.

Lili Fuentes, the Habitat Philippines chief operating officer, said the project aims to raise money to build houses for the poor beneficiaries.

“All the money that Habitat raises will be used to build shelter and for community development,” Fuentes told reporters.

Marco Ang De Leon, president and chairman of Vicsal Foundation, said the coin banks in the form of tin cans will be placed near the counters where customers can drop their spare change.

The program has started three years ago and has already built several homes for the beneficiaries.

“We do not just build structures, we also organize homeowners association for the beneficiaries and capacitate them,” Fuentes said.

“We also teach them (beneficiaries) to become self-reliant and not rely on others’ support,” she said.

The Habitat for Humanity Philippines, a non-government organization (NGO), also partnered with Greentech Development Corporation for the

“Home for a home” project, wherein Greentech promised to sponsor a Habitat home for every house the Cebu-based property developer will sell.

The partnerships between Habitat and Vicsal for the coinbank project were formed during the kickoff of the real estate fair at the Pacific Mall in Mandaue City last Dec. 14.