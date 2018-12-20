No signal during Sinulog?

ALMOST all security measures for Sinulog 2019 are now in place.

Senior Supt. Royina Garma, the chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said her men are prepared to secure Cebu’s premier religious festival especially the festival week which will run from January 14-20.

“Handa na po tayo especially on the main event (Sinulog grand parade),” Garma said.

She revealed that they are still waiting for the decision from their higher office if cellphone signal jamming will be implemented again this year.

Garma said the final decision on the matter will be made by the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

“May plano na si RD (Regional Director Debold Sinas) tungkol diyan at maghintay lang kami, kasi dati approved naman yon,” Garma said.

She also said that the police now are better equipped as far as communications is concerned because of better hand-held radios now being used.

“Yes I would say na we are ready as far as communication is concerned,” Garma said.

Crowd control she said, remains the biggest challenge of the police during Sinulog with millions expected to jam the streets for the grand mardi gras.

She also revealed that although their intelligence division has not received any threats yet, they would not let their guards down especially since the New People’s Army (NPA) have already divulged their plans of mounting offensives aaginst the military all over the country.

All station commanders, she said, are also advised to be alert at all times.

Garma said more police personnel will be deployed on the eve of the mardi gras as well as on the festival day itself.

At least 4,500 policemen will help secure next year’s Sinulog, Garma added.

Cebu City has only 1,200 personnel but this will be augmented by the provincial and regional police.

“They will be coming to help us secure Cebu’s premier event,” Garma said.

She also advised devotees to be extra mindful of their belongings during the festival as lawless elements are also expected to flock to Cebu City.