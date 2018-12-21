Boy needs help for chemo

A TWELVE-YEAR-OLD boy from Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City is in need of financial assistance for his chemotherapy.

Gijs Matthan Enot was diagnosed last June 2018 with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of blood cancer which is treatable if given the proper and full treatment.

Matthan started his chemotherapy last month and needs assistance to be able to continue his treatment.

His father is a seafarer who is off board with no date of assignment while his mother is a government employee. Considering the high cost of chemotherapy, Matthan and his family cannot fight cancer alone.

His parents are asking kindhearted individuals to help Matthan with his ongoing medications.

Those who wish to donate material and/or financial assistance may coordinate with Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation at the Cebu City Health building with contact numbers 2324706, 4129020 and (0917) 6257090 or kindly deposit donations directly to Unionbank at account no. 00-112-000066-2.

Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip. /PR