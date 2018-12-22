STILL CESAFI CHAMPS

Experience played a role as University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers and University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars all successfully retained their respective titles as the 18th Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Beach Volleyball tournament came to an end yesterday at the Fort San Pedro Sand Court inside the Plaza Independencia.

UV had a three-peat as they successfully defended their Men’s title against University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors whom they swept, 21-17, 21-11.

USPF, for its part, also defended its Boys title at the expense of Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Baby Cobras, 21-18, 21-15, while USJ-R also ended as the back-to-back champions in the Girls division.

USPF Boys team was manned by rookies Ian Kym Jumandos and Amil Pacinio Jr. while USJ-R Girls team was powered by Krizzia and Chriszelle Anne Caasi.

USPF was also the 18th season’s champions in the Women’s division after ruling over USJ-R, 21-18, 21-20, courtesy of Crisley Ann Sucalit and Iris Tito.

The Green Lancers manned by Kevin Juban, Raphy Abanto and Fortunato Libres all said that they were banking on their experience in bagging their third title.

“Our experiences of the sport really played a major role for this year’s competition,” Juban said. “A week after the indoor volleyball competition, the beach volleyball followed so we had no time to really prepare for the outdoor,” he added.

This is the third time that Juban is part of UV’s winning team, while it is Abanto’s second and Libres, the first time.

“USC really put up a good fight. We can see that they are really eager to snatch the crown,” shared Abanto who was declared as this season’s Most Valuable Player. “So we did not ease up on them and used the prior tournament experiences to our advantage.”

For new recruit Libres, his two teammates already served as his mentors.

“Having played alongside with them makes me really proud and it also made a major experience boost on me,” Libres stated. “The two, as mentors, are really supportive. I’ve learned many things from them not just about the sports but also some values. I’m looking forward to learn from them even more.”

University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters finished third after thrashing Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 21-13, 21-18.

Finishing third in the Boys division was USC who won against USJ-R, 21-17, 21-23, 15-13. USPF’s Jumandos emerged as the Most Valuable Player for this season.

Winning the battle for third in the distaff side was SWU-Phinma.

Baby Cobras’ Krizzia Cassi was hailed as the Most Valuable Player.

In the Women’s division, the Cebu Doctors’ University (CDU) Falcons ended their campaign at third place following a 22-20, 21-16 thrashing of USC Lady Warriors, 22-20, 21-16. USPF’s Sucalit was awarded the Most Valuable Player for this season.