Palma tells Angkas, habal-habal drivers to find hope in Christmas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma called on Angkas and habal-habal drivers to find reasons to be grateful despite the challenges that they are facing following the order of the Supreme Court to suspend Angkas operations.

The prelate encouraged more than 6,000 drivers, who attended a Mass which he officiated at the Cebu City Sports Center on Sunday morning, to find hope in Christmas and to continue hoping for better days to come.

“Ngano naglaom kita? Di lang tungod sa atong paningkamot, tungod pud kay nagtuo kita sa Senior Santo Niño. (Why do we hope? Not only because we work hard but also because we believe in the Senior Santo Niño),” he said.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmena sponsored the Sunday Mass to draw national attention on the plight of Angkas and habal-habal drivers who now suffer from loss of income as a result of the SC order.

Osmeña said that the gathering is also a means to call the attention of Congress on his plea to legalize Angkas and habal-habal operations.