Security guard shot dead after heated argument

An 18-year-old security guard was shot dead by his co-worker in General Maxilom, Cebu City past 10 a.m. on Monday, December 24.

The fatality was initially identified as Romy Biasa, 18.

SPO3 Rommel Bancog, investigator on the case, said they were still verifying if Romy Biasa was the victim’s real name.

Bancog said their initial investigation showed that the victim and the suspect, identified as Roy Cabañez, 26, had a heated altercation prior to the shooting incident.

Both the victim and suspect worked as security guards in an establishment under construction along General Maxilom Ave. , Cebu City.

“Naglalis ni sila tungod daw sa duty (They argued allegedly about their duty schedules),” said Bancog.

Bancog said Biasa sustained a gunshot wound on his upper body.

In a separate interview, one of their colleague name Arnold revealed that the two started arguing past 9 a. m.

He tried to pacify the two and even got their service firearms and hid them.

“Akong gitaguan ilahang armas pero pagbalik nako nilakaw man ko mopalit og noodles, nakita nalang nako (Biasa) nga nahagba na,” said Arnold.

(I hid their guns. But I left to buy noodles and when I got back I saw Biasa already sprawled on the ground.)

Cabañez voluntarily surrendered to the Cebu City Police Office.