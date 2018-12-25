Cebu City asks for relief donations for fire victims as most stores are on Christmas Day break

CEBU CITY, Philippines -The victims of the fire in Barangay Duljo Fatima in Cebu City may have to wait for a while before they can receive their first batch of relief goods.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Councilor Dave Tumulak said that the Department of Social Welfare and Services of the Cebu City Government is having difficulties in looking for suppliers of packed meals and immediate relief aid for the displaced victims.

Manawagan kami sa mga pamilya, mga tindahan sa tubig, bakery nga kon dunay ikatampo nga pagkaun ug tubig para sa mga… Posted by Dave Tumulak on Monday, December 24, 2018

He said most suppliers of food and water are closed since it’s Christmas Day.

Tumulak added that the city is now asking for help from concerned individuals or group to provide food and water for the victims.

“Manawagan kami sa mga pamilya, mga tindahan sa tubig, bakery nga kon dunay ikatampo nga pagkaun ug tubig para sa mga biktima sa sunog sa Barangay Duljo karung sayo sa buntag, ang DSWS naglisod pagpangita sa maka supply ug packed meals gumikan kay serado ug way trabahante ang mga tindahan,” said Tumulak.