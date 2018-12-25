12-year-old boy dies in Duljo Fatima fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Authorities confirmed that a 12-year-old boy died in a fire that razed Barangay Duljo Fatima on Christmas morning, December 25.

The fatality was identified as Cyrus John Ferras.

Initial investigation revealed that the boy was sleeping inside a nearby internet cafe when the incident happened.

Residents tried to wake the victim but return back to sleep. The fire already engulfed the establishment when residents returned back to check on the boy.

More than 200 houses were razed by the fire, said Cebu City Fire Marshal Noel Abapon.

While damage to properties was placed at P3 million.