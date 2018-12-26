Friends and family call for justice for slain cop

AS the remains of slain police officer, Senior Insp. Porferio Gabuya Jr. will stay at the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) starting Wednesday (Dec. 26) until Dec. 29, the day he would be buried, the friends of Gabuya are calling for justice.

The family, who refused to be interviewed, however, said that they decided to spend the remaining days of Gabuya’s wake to the organization where their late father had worked.

Friends of the family, however, who are colleagues of the police officer, are calling for justice for his death.

One of them, who also asked not to be named, told Cebu Daily News that he wanted justice for Gabuya, whom he considered not only as a comrade but as family.

The friend visited Gabuya’s wake yesterday said he worked with Gabuya when was assigned at the Cebu City Police Office.

He said that he could not believe what happened to Gabuya, whom he described as a happy-go-lucky person.

Gabuya, who was the deputy chief for operations in Guihulngan City Police Station in Negros Oriental, was shot dead by still unidentified motorcycle-riding gunmen inside a store on Dec. 19.

His remains arrived in Cebu on Dec. 19 and was immediately brought to their house in Talisay City and transferred yesterday to Camp Sergio Osmeña.