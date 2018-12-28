‘Usman’ maintains strength, almost stationary — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression “Usman” has moved “erratically” and is now “almost stationary,” the weather bureau said in its 2:00 p.m. Friday forecast.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Usman’s center was spotted at 250 kilometers East of Guiuan, Eastern Samar at 1:00 p.m.

It has maintained its strength with winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 65 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Signal (TCS) No. 1 remain hoisted on the following areas:

Luzon

Northern Palawan including Calamian group of Islands

Camarines Norte

Southern Quezon

Marinduque

Romblon

Catanduanes

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate

including Ticao and Burias Islands

Southern Occidental Mindoro

Southern Oriental Mindoro

Visayas

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Northern Cebu including Camotes Islands

Aklan

Capiz

Iloilo

Guimaras

Antique

Northern Negros Occidental

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

These areas may experience winds of 30-60 kph and/or intermittent rain within the next 36 hours.

Pagasa maintained its earlier forecast that Usman could intensify into a tropical storm prior to landfall over Eastern Samar tonight and may exit the Philippine area of responsibility between Sunday evening (Dec. 30) and Monday morning (Dec. 31).