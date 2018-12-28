‘Usman’ maintains strength, almost stationary — Pagasa

By Inquirer.net |December 28,2018 - 03:17 PM

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression “Usman” has moved “erratically” and is now “almost stationary,” the weather bureau said in its 2:00 p.m. Friday forecast.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Usman’s center was spotted at 250 kilometers East of Guiuan, Eastern Samar at 1:00 p.m.

It has maintained its strength with winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 65 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Signal (TCS) No. 1 remain hoisted on the following areas:

Luzon
Northern Palawan including Calamian group of Islands
Camarines Norte
Southern Quezon
Marinduque
Romblon
Catanduanes
Camarines Sur
Albay
Sorsogon
Masbate
including Ticao and Burias Islands
Southern Occidental Mindoro
Southern Oriental Mindoro

Visayas
Eastern Samar
Northern Samar
Samar
Biliran
Leyte
Southern Leyte
Northern Cebu including Camotes Islands
Aklan
Capiz
Iloilo
Guimaras
Antique
Northern Negros Occidental

Mindanao
Dinagat Islands

These areas may experience winds of 30-60 kph and/or intermittent rain within the next 36 hours.

Pagasa maintained its earlier forecast that Usman could intensify into a tropical storm prior to landfall over Eastern Samar tonight and may exit the Philippine area of responsibility between Sunday evening (Dec. 30) and Monday morning (Dec. 31).

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.