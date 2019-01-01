Probe in shooting in Badian, Cebu hits snag

Police in the municipality of Badian in southern Cebu remained unable to find the possible suspects or uncover the motive in the shooting and wounding on New Year’s eve of a bet taker of a Small Town Lottery (STL) operation in the town.

SPO1 Melvin Collado, the desk officer on duty of the Badian Police Station, told Cebu Daily News on New Year’s Day that the two men who were involved in the attempt have yet to be identified.

The victim, Alfredo Anticristo, 48, had just left his house in the afternoon of December 31, 2018 when he was approached by the two men who fired shots at him without provocation.

Anticristo, who was hit on the left side of his neck, is still undergoing treatment in a local hospital, said Collado./elb