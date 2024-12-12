Cesafi MVP Raul Gentallan eyes longer reign for UV Green Lancers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Raul Gentallan, the newly crowned Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 Men’s Basketball Finals Most Valuable Player, believes the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers will be the league champion for a longer time.

Gentallan played a pivotal role in securing UV’s 16th Cesafi men’s basketball title by sweeping the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters in their best-of-three finals series earlier this month.

The pride of Bukidnon showcased remarkable consistency throughout the series, building his reputation as the team’s cornerstone in their championship run.

He is the second player from Bukidnon who won the Cesafi Finals MVP following last season’s Kent Ivo Salarda.

In Game 1, Gentallan delivered a solid all-around performance with 12 points, seven rebounds, and three assists to propel UV to a commanding 66-45 victory. He maintained his brilliance in Game 2, contributing 10 points, five boards, four assists, one steal, and one block, securing a 72-60 win and completing the sweep, earning him the MVP plum.

BREAKOUT SEASON

For Gentallan, this season marked a turning point in his career.

Despite showing glimpses of his potential last year, the slasher from Bukidnon had the best outing this season, guiding the team from the elimination round to the Finals with his offensive prowess and unyielding determination.

“I consider this my breakout season,” said Gentallan.

“I made a lot of adjustments this year. There were nights when I couldn’t even sleep because of the pressure and the work I needed to put in.”

Gentallan’s versatility as both a slasher and a shooter makes him a dual threat, capable of attacking the paint and sinking shots from beyond the arc.

His hard work and dedication culminated in an emotional moment during Game 2, as he embraced teammate Zylle Cabellon with tears streaming down his face, fully grasping the magnitude of their achievement.

“Winning MVP is overwhelming,” Gentallan shared.

“Many people pushed me to keep playing. I didn’t expect this recognition; my only goal was to work hard and help us win another championship.”

OVERCOMING CHALLENGES

The road to UV’s 16th title wasn’t without hurdles. The Green Lancers faced a tough challenge from the UC Webmasters, who defeated them in the elimination round, raising doubts about UV’s ability to secure a historic grand slam.

“It was very challenging,” Gentallan admitted.

“UC was expected to step up, and their preparation was intense. They had a complete lineup. What carried us through was our maturity as a team.”

BIGGER RESPONSIBILITY

Despite the departure of three key veterans next season, including team captain Jimpaul Amistoso, Gentallan remains optimistic about UV’s chances of defending their title. However, he emphasizes the importance of staying grounded.

“I’m confident we’ll still be contenders next year, but there’s no room for complacency,” said Gentallan. “We can’t afford to let our success get to our heads.”

With Gentallan leading the charge, the UV Green Lancers’ pursuit of sustained excellence looks promising. Their championship culture, maturity, and persistent hunger to win more titles remain their forte as they dominate Cesafi basketball.

