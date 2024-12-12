NBI-7 nab fake doctor after botched hip enhancements in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A series of botched hip enhancement surgeries led operatives to the trail of a fake doctor who’s allegedly been conducting aesthetic surgeries at his own house and hotel rooms in Cebu City for approximately four years.

The suspect, 57-year-old Roel Fernandez Bacus alias “Mommy Debs,” is accused of deceiving his patients by introducing himself as a licensed medical physician.

He was arrested during an entrapment operation at his residence in Brgy. Basak Pardo last Tuesday noon, December 10.

Lawyer Renan Oliva, National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) director, disclosed that the operation stemmed from the complaint of three alleged victims.

Oliva revealed that the victims reported availing the services of the fake doctor for hip enhancement surgeries for P20,000 each. However, they allegedly suffered complications after and had to get medical treatment from the hospital.

One complainant, a transgender woman, told NBI-7 operatives that her wound swelled and hardened weeks after the suspect injected something into her hip during an operation at a hotel room last October 2.

During her second injection on October 11, she raised her concerns about the swelling to Bacus who allegedly disregarded it.

Two days later, the discomfort only grew worse and she asked for a refund from Bacus. After giving back only P12,500, the suspect allegedly blocked the victim on social media.

On October 16, the victim desperately sought treatment from a hospital because of the intense pain and found out that she needed surgery. Her operation was done on October 17.

Less than a week later, a dangerous bacterial infection appeared on her abdomen and the victim had to undergo a major operation to remove it on November 1.

Instead of hyaluronic acid, the physician reportedly extracted “illegal silicone oil” from the victim’s hip.

According to Oliva, two more alleged victims came to their office with similar complaints against the fake doctor.

The agency then devised a plan and apprehended Bacus, who was on the verge of conducting another operation on the two victims at his make-shift home clinic.



Also with him were two individuals, who turned out to be keepers of a sari-sari store in the residence.

NBI-7 agents seized several medical equipment and vials of liquid believed to be silicone gel, which the suspect used as an alternative to hyaluronic acid, during the raid.

Oliva said that investigation showed that the fake doctor previously worked as a medical aid for a licensed medical physician at a clinic in Cebu City four years ago.

However, his employment was terminated after the doctor discovered that Bacus was doing operations on his own when the doctor was not present.

Oliva told the media that the suspect decided to build his own make-shift clinic after being let go from his job. With his previous experiences, Bacus offered his own services and obtained customers through referrals.

Upon checking with the Professional Regulation Commission, authorities confirmed that the suspect is not a licensed doctor and was illegally conducting aesthetic surgeries.



As of this writing, Bacus remains detained at the custodial facility of the NBI-7 headquarters.

Authorities filed charges of illegal practice of medicine, estafa, and serious physical injuries against the fake doctor on Wednesday afternoon, December 11.

