Apple Bariñan cherishes trailblazing feat in Cesafi football

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) football team made history in the Cebu Schools Athletics Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) men’s football competition by securing their seventh consecutive championship—a record-breaking feat that cemented their place in the league’s Hall of Fame.

The Warriors achieved this milestone with remarkable efficiency, winning all six of their matches and making the championship match unnecessary.

While the team’s raw talent played a significant role, the driving force behind their success was a notable figure on the sidelines—Rose Ton “Apple” Bariñan, the first female football coach in CESAFI history to lead her team to a championship title.

For Bariñan, this achievement was not without its challenges. As the first woman to helm an all-male collegiate football team, the pressure was immense—especially since the Warriors were defending champions with a six-year streak to uphold.

“There was a lot of pressure, especially since this was my first time as head coach of a men’s collegiate team,” Bariñan admitted. “And with a six-win streak already in place, I was worried that, as a female coach, I might be the one to break that streak.”

Despite these concerns, Bariñan remained focused, collaborating closely with her coaching staff to ensure every detail was meticulously planned for the team’s success. Their strategy included organizing friendly games with club teams like Makoto FC and Footy Allstar FC, which helped sharpen the Warriors’ competitive edge.

The task became easier for Bariñan thanks to the team’s unshakable determination to achieve a perfect season—a feat no other team had accomplished in CESAFI history. Motivated by the goal of completing an undefeated run, the players treated every match as a championship battle.

“Everyone was aware of how ambitious this goal was, but the unity and determination we had made it a reality. We approached every game with the mentality that it was a championship match,” she said.

Moreover, Bariñan’s leadership earned great respect from her players, who were eager to learn and embrace her coaching style.

“As head coach, I didn’t face any difficulties with the players,” she explained. “They were all coachable, open-minded, and ready to follow our ideas on how to attack and defend as a team.”

The Warriors sealed their seventh consecutive title with a nail-biting 1-0 win over the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) on November 24, 2024, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC). The victory answered lingering questions about the team’s ability to maintain their dominance and crowned them champions once again.

While the Warriors dominated the competition, Bariñan acknowledged the challenges posed by their opponents, crediting them for pushing USC to their limits. She also paid tribute to her fellow coaches, particularly Dino Musni, who played a pivotal role in the team’s record-breaking run.

“It was a tough journey, as all the other teams were fighting hard to beat us. They didn’t let us sweep the season without a fight,” she noted.

Although Bariñan couldn’t join the team in celebrating their historic title due to her flight to the United States for Christmas, she had another important goal in mind—to win the Aboitiz Football Cup and PRISAA regional tournaments.

