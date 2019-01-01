25 illegal firecracker sellers caught in Cebu City on the run-up to the New Year 2019

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) arrested at least 25 illegal sellers of firecrackers from all over the city from December 31, 2018 until the New Year of 2019.

According to Senior Superintendent Royina Garma, CCPO director, this consolidated number came from all Cebu City police stations whose forces were tasked to ensure that there would be no firecracker vendors selling outside the South Road Properties (SRP).

The SRP is the only designated area in the city where firecrackers can be sold under the safety guidelines of the Cebu City government.

Garma admitted that even with a stricter policy limiting the use of firecrackers in community lots, many people still used firecrackers in the streets and in their backyards.

In 2016, President Rodrigo Duterte issued an executive order prohibiting the use of firecrackers in residential and private lots and to limit the use of fireworks for community display only.

For New Year 2019, Garma said that people still found ways to use firecrackers despite the executive order.

“Sa sobrang dami na nagpaputok, di na kaya ng mga pulis na bantayan lahat ng area na bawal. (With so many people using firecrackers, the police have not be able to watch all the areas where firecrackers are prohibited),” said Garma. /elb