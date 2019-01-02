FREAKAccident #COLLISION : Passenger Jeepney VS. Tartanilla at C.Padilla St.

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A passenger in his early 20s died and two others were seriously injured when a jeepney and tartanilla (horse-drawn carriage) collided at C. Padilla St. (Infront of old JaiAlai) at about 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, January 1.

The Horse carrying the tartanilla went wild while traversing the street, prompting the three passengers and the kutsero (carriage driver) to jump over the carriage.

The empty tartanilla collided with a passenger jeepney plying Inayawan-Colon route.

With the impact, part of the tartanilla, the wooden pole that hold the horse to the tartanilla, hit the armpit of a male jeepney passenger causing his death. It also fractured and lacerated the left arm of a woman on her 60s and injured the forearm of another 47-year-old male passenger.

When Cebu City Ambulance personnel arrived at the scene, the male passenger had no pulse and was not breathing.

The passengers on board the tartanilla and its kutsero sustained minor injuries. They were brought to Cebu Medical Center by ambulances 8-03, 8-04, and 8-05.