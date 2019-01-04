Sinas thumbs down request for additional police in south Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas said that there will be no augmentation of police forces in south Cebu despite the travel advisory issued by the United Kingdom (UK) cautioning British nationals against heading to the area.

This is also despite the request of Dalaguete Mayor Ronald Sesante for more police in his town.

“Our security is enough in the area. Our people there is enough. I think we are doing fine,” said Sinas, the chief of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7)

Sinas said that the advisory was simply a precautionary measure by the UK government in light of the recent bombing in Cotabato City which killed two persons dead and injured at least 34 others.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) of the United Kingdom (UK) issued an advisory to their citizens to avoid travel, unless necessary, to south of Cebu extending up to the adjacent towns of Badian and Dalaguete.

The agency also advised their citizens against all travels to the western and central portions of Mindanao.

“We do not know how South Cebu came to be part of that advisory. We have already discussed the matter with NICA-7 (National Intelligence Agency in Central Visayas). There is no imminent threat in the pointed areas,” said Sinas.

Just the same, Sinas has directed the municipal police chiefs and Provincial Police Director Senior Superintendent Manuel Abrugena, to be alert and vigilant.

Sinas also assured the tourists who will be visiting Cebu for Sinulog that the PRO-7 has meticulously planned the security of Cebu City and the entire province. /rcg