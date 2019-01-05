Lions, Lemurs inch closer to finals duel

CEBU CITY, Philippines -The Dreamscape Lions’ perfect march continued its cadence in the semifinals as they crushed the Author Solutions Philippines Inc. Hardbacks, 75-58, in the Evo League of the 2018 Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball on Saturday at the City Sports Club-Cebu.

The Lions’ remarkable winning run now stands at 17 games, which includes a perfect 15-game sweep of the elimination round.

Dreamscape did not take long to put the writing on the wall as they sped off to a 26-12 lead after the first canto and never looked back.

Jake Cainday had 24 points and eight rebounds while MVP frontrunner Ralph Belarmino put up 16 points and a whopping 21 rebounds.

In the other Final Four encounter, the Contact Solutions Flying Lemurs nipped the Kyocera Frontiers, 57-54.

Jerard dela Cerna had 14 points and five rebounds while Roberto Castro imposed himself inside to the tune of 10 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and four blocked shots.

Dreamscape and Contact Solutions can forge their championship showdown with Game Two wins on Sunday. /rcg